Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,568 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVO traded down $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $133.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

