Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 169,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,929. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

