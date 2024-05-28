Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.61. 115,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,759. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.90.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.