Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,785,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after buying an additional 835,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Toro by 249.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,246,000 after acquiring an additional 757,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toro by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after acquiring an additional 204,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,052,000 after acquiring an additional 140,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 235,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $106.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

