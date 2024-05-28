Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.05. 3,125,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,291. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

