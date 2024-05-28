Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 45.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 93,881 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.60. 1,365,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,191,944. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

