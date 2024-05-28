Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,982 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $1,458,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,750,000 after buying an additional 115,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.12.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

