Paralel Advisors LLC Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. American Tower makes up approximately 0.2% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower
In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
American Tower Price Performance
AMT traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.93. 1,257,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,830. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.27.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
