Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $48.15. 4,039,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,468,587. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.