Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 72.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 110.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 124.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 106.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 97.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,349,000 after buying an additional 365,337 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,604. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $78.83.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

