Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 70,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.78). On average, analysts predict that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,599,354.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

