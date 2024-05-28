Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,738. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.