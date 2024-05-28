Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush lifted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 123,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $39,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $2,956,619. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.