Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.71. 1,675,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Citigroup upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

