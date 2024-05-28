Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 222,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after buying an additional 90,194 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 100,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 906,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,449,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,713,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $65.68. 5,971,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,240,058. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 182.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

