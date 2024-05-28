Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $21.04

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $22.11. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 857,943 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PAAS. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 7.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

