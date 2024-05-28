Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Invests $202,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,176,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

