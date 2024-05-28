Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,691 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Heritage Insurance worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 137.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 68.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,177.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,662 shares in the company, valued at $498,177.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,350 and sold 8,300 shares valued at $71,408. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. 772,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,088. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $241.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

