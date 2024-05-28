Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at $565,000. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,292. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

