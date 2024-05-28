Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 42,242 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,242 shares during the period. Destination XL Group accounts for about 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,691,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

DXLG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 272,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,653. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $137.14 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

