Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 102,575 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,575 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $56,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCUT. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LCUT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 121,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,742. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $234.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.96%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

