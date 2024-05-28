Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTSI traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,811. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $349.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $182.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

