Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 115,256 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 745,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,256 shares during the period. Asure Software makes up 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.00% of Asure Software worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASUR. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 166.1% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 103,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,859. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $197.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

