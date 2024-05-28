Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.09% of Tilly’s worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,149,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,447,138.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,392 shares of company stock valued at $746,810. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 81,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on TLYS

About Tilly’s

(Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.