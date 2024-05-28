Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,378,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,593 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.21% of ARC Document Solutions worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,094,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 556,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 255,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 24,806 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 252.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

ARC Document Solutions stock remained flat at $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. 134,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,532. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

