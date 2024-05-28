Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155,443 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,855,000 after acquiring an additional 547,510 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Photronics by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Photronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,593 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,548,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. 702,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,769. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Stories

