Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $10.16 Million Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 7.45% of Lakeland Industries worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,764. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $133.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

See Also

