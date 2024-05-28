Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Universal Electronics stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 246,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,797. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

