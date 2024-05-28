Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,756 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe makes up approximately 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 67.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 131,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53,118 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at $691,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. 18,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,878. The company has a market capitalization of $345.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWPX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

