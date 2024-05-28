Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 45,944 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,944 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $10,378,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 213,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOOM traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 260,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.35 million. Analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

