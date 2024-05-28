Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,595 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $34,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 377,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,650,000 after buying an additional 115,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 149,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period.

COWZ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.05. 1,380,628 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

