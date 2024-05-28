Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,208,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 426% from the previous session’s volume of 2,129,071 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $844.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

