Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Osisko Development Trading Up 2.2 %
Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Development will post 0.1900062 EPS for the current year.
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
