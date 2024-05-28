Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Trading Up 0.7%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,446 ($18.47) and last traded at GBX 1,440 ($18.39). 14,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 9,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,430 ($18.26).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,185.36. The firm has a market cap of £201.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Mills purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($14.65) per share, with a total value of £74,555 ($95,217.11). Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

