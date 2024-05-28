Ordinals Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for approximately $41.05 or 0.00060045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $862.04 million and approximately $162.44 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 40.05091367 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $205,951,900.62 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

