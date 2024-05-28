Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.7 million-$253.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.4 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.140 EPS.
Ooma Price Performance
Ooma stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 252,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $208.72 million, a P/E ratio of -263.33 and a beta of 0.85. Ooma has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $15.66.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.46 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
