Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,543,400 shares, a growth of 20,578.0% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

Old Mutual stock remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Old Mutual has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

