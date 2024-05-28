Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,543,400 shares, a growth of 20,578.0% from the April 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Old Mutual Stock Performance
Old Mutual stock remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Old Mutual has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $0.69.
About Old Mutual
