Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $601.84 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $601.84 million and $23.30 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.12 or 0.05663370 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00054370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011345 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00017906 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08806161 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $9,669,214.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

