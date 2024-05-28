Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.67

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.67 and last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 33133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.29.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

