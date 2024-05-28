Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,082 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $129,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

