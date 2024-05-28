North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 35,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 64,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 5.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $562.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.52.

North American Construction Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 293,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in North American Construction Group by 325.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 299,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,170,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Further Reading

