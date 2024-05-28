Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Position Cut by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,265 shares during the period. Nordstrom accounts for 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Nordstrom worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.52. 2,122,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

