Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Gap Down to $18.36

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $17.99. Nomad Foods shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 16,208 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

