Noah (NOAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOAH opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $913.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.94. Noah has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.39.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

