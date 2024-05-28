NFT (NFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011215 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001350 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,630.42 or 0.99923682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011798 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00112558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

