NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $36.54 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $937.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

