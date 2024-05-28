New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 51,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

Shares of New Age Metals stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,644. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

