New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 51,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
Shares of New Age Metals stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Tuesday. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,644. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
New Age Metals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.