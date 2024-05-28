NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NetApp by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.73.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $115.67. 1,351,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

