Nervos Network Tops One Day Volume of $54.31 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $757.13 million and $54.31 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,058.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.99 or 0.00684694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00122083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00045748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00209830 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00057531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00091569 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,934,750,546 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,915,485 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

