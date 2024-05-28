NEAR Protocol Price Tops $7.69 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.31 billion and $541.55 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.69 or 0.00011345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00017906 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,192,839,402 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,959,743 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,192,648,768 with 1,079,720,748 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.84926121 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 410 active market(s) with $379,970,344.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

